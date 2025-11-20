Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Turn Heads With CMA Red Carpet Debut

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus turned heads on the red carpet as the couple made their 2025 CMA Awards debut in Nashville.

The couple, who also served as presenters during Wednesday’s award ceremony, made for a glamorous pair on the red carpet, with Hurley, 60, posing for photos in a glittering red gown featuring both a plunging neckline and dramatic slit.

Cyrus, 64, coordinated with his date in an all-black suit, accentuated by silver details and a matching cowboy hat,

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 19: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

Hurley and Cyrus made their relationship Instagram official on Easter, and a month later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition in Rome.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer first met the Bedazzled actress while filming 2022’s Christmas in Paradise — shortly after he separated from ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

“We did a film two years ago down in the Caribbean, and we did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene,” Cyrus recalled in an April episode of Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show. “There was a chemistry there that [I] felt. We just laughed, and it was at a time [when] I wasn’t laughing a lot and I found out the oddest thing.”

Cyrus thought at the time that they “had way more in common than we had different,” but they lost touch for a couple of years after their first experience.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 19: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attend the 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“Then two more years of life went by, and it was this evolution that some might’ve looked at and certainly I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher for me?’” he recalled. “At a certain point it was like, ‘You can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you in the gut.’”

It was then that Hurley reached out with a text. “I didn’t even know the number, and it’s like, ‘Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner. You got a friend in your corner,’” Cyrus remembered.

He gushed of Hurley, “She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman,” adding, “If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything.”