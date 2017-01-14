Billie Lourd Heads to Cabo for Vacation With Taylor Lautner Following Heartbreaking Deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

✌🏼🌴✌🏼 A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

After suffering the heartbreaking loss of both her mother and grandmother within two days, Billie Lourd is taking some time off with her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, in a tropical locale.

Lautner took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of the two relaxing in the sun, the caption made up of three emojis, a palm tree surrounded on either side by a peace-out hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though the romance between Lourd and Lautner has not been officially confirmed, Lautner appears to have been by Lourd’s side through all the heartbreak. Shortly after the deaths happened, Lautner posted a photo in support of Lourd on Instagram.

All we can say is that we hope Lourd is enjoying her tropical vacation because she absolutely deserves a little time to relax and take her mind off of things.

Related:

Billie Lourd Shares Touching Throwback Photo of Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd Finally Breaks Her Silence on the Deaths of Her Mother Carrie Fisher and Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Bruce Bozzi Pens Emotional Instagram Post to Billie Lourd Following Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold’s Death