Bill Hader and Ali Wong Spotted Publicly Packing on PDA in Outing After Confirming Relationship

Bill Hader and Ali Wong showed off some PDA on Wednesday while celebrating the actress' 41st birthday. In their first pictures together, obtained by Page Six, the ordinarily discreet couple look smitten on a hike and even share a kiss. The Beef star wore all-black clothing and a straw hat as she and Hader, 44, walked together near her Los Angeles home. While hiking together, Wong and the Saturday Night Live alum, wearing a red shirt with gray sweatpants, were smiling and laughing. In the evening, the couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date. Hader wore a black shirt and matching jeans, while Wong wore a colorful dress, gold earrings, and a fluffy headband.

Following a short-lived romance in 2022, the on-again, off-again couple was reported back together on Monday. The pair have not yet spoken openly about their relationship status, but Hader did talk warmly about his "girlfriend" during a new Collider interview. For the first time in 10 years, the actor is taking a trip, a feat he attributed to Wong. "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count," Hader explained to the outlet. "So, I'm going to have a vacation." The Barry star was previously linked with Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson and Pitch Perfect alum Anna Kendrick. Regarding Wong, from 2014 until 2022, the comedian was married to businessman Justin Hakuta. After splitting up, the couple, who share daughters Mari and Nikki, have maintained a cordial relationship.

During a March interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Wong even referred to Hakuta as her "best friend." At the time, she described their divorce as "unconventional," noting, "We've been through so much together." Page Six previously reported that Wong and Hader dated last fall but that it was a rebound relationship after she divorced Hakuta and he split from Kendrick. An insider told the outlet that the couple dated for two months before splitting due to busy schedules. "They're just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They're certainly friends," they said.The pair were being careful not to disclose the romance to the public, another source told Page Six. "Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali's divorce," the source said. The couple broke up very briefly, as Page Six reported they were seen together in Wong's hometown back in January.