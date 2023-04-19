Bill Hader and Ali Wong's Relationship Timeline

Comedians Bill Hader and Ali Wong are back together, and many fans are catching up on their romantic history for the first time. Hader and Wong are both having major moments right now with Wong's new show Beef on Netflix and the climactic final season of Hader's show Barry on HBO airing this month. Here's a timeline for those learning about this match for the first time. Hader has been recognizable to most comedy fans since at least 2005 when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. Since leaving the series in 2019, Hader has been extremely successful with TV and movie roles including the critically acclaimed Barry. Meanwhile, Wong has a long resume on sketch comedy shows and sitcoms as well as working as a writer, but most fans probably recognize her from her break-out stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and Don Wong. Wong got extremely personal in those specials, making it easy to feel like you know her just from watching. One thing Wong was very open about in those specials was her marriage and her family. She and entrepreneur Justin Hakuta began dating in 2010 and had two daughters together – Wong was even pregnant during one stand-up special. That meant fans were shocked when Wong announced her divorce last year. While some are vicariously heartbroken, others are rooting for her and Hader. Here's a look at how it all played out.

Hader's Love Life (Photo: Barry King/FilmMagic) Hader is a relatively private person when he's off camera, but at least some of his dating history is public knowledge. In 2006, he married writer and director Maggie Carey. They met through a mutual friend and went on to have three daughters together. In 2017, Hader and Carey separated. Their divorce was relatively quick by celebrity standards and didn't lead to much drama in the headlines. Carey continues to work with many of Hader's close colleagues to this day, so it seems safe to assume they are on good terms. prevnext

Wong's Marriage Wong and Hakuta met at the wedding of a mutual friend in 2010 and began dating then. As Wong explained in some of her stand-up material, Hakuta was a Fulbright Scholar and a student at Harvard Business School at the time. Hakuta's father, Ken Hakuta, is an inventor known for creating some popular toys, and for appearing on reality TV in the late 1980s. Wong and Hakuta married in 2014 and had two daughters during their years together. Wong's bawdy jokes about their dynamic were some of the most beloved jokes in her stand-up specials, while behind the scenes Hakuta took a hand in Wong's business dealings and became her touring manager. prevnext

Divorce Wong's 2022 special Don Wong included some surprising jokes about her dissatisfaction with her marriage. Shortly after it was released, she and Hakuta separated. The vulnerable jokes about their stale relationship made many fans feel bad for Wong and Hakuta, but in truth, their divorce was pretty amicable as well. Wong and Hakuta filed for divorce but remained good friends and colleagues. Hakuta continues to function as Wong's touring manager. It's unclear when their divorce will move forward or whether they have a plan for splitting custody of their children. prevnext

Rachel Bilson Hader made headlines for a couple of celebrity dates between his divorce and now, starting with actress Rachel Bilson. The two seemed relatively serious since they attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards together as a couple – though admittedly they had also co-starred in The To Do List together. In July of 2020, they broke up. His brief relationship with Bilson piqued fan's interest in Hader's love life, especially after Bilson got graphic on her podcast Broad Ideas. During an episode last summer, she was asked what she missed most about Hader, and she responded bluntly: "His big d-." prevnext

Anna Kendrick (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images [Bill Hader]; Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon [Anna Kendrick]) Hader also dated actress Anna Kendrick briefly from the end of 2020 to early 2021. Details on this dalliance are scarce, but the duo definitely broke up by 2022. That means there are still several months in the timeline for Hader to find himself between romances before he struck something up with Wong. prevnext

First Date (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Reports that Hader and Wong were dating first cropped up in the spring of 2022. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the two were keeping to themselves too see how the relationship unfolded. The tryst reportedly fizzled out that summer, but that break did not last long. prevnext