Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce. The move comes less than two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on a rape conviction. In a statement to TMZ Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, explained that the actress made the decision during an "unimaginably hard" time for their family.

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," Lauzon said. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." Masterson and Phillips first began dating in 2004. They became engaged in 2009, and we're eventually married on October 18, 2011. As noted by Phillips' lawyer, they share one daughter, who was born in February 2014.

Masterson is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week. Notably, Phillips was in the courtroom for both Masteron's conviction and sentencing.

It was reported, following Masterson's sentencing, that both Phillips and Masterson's mother, Carol Masterson, appeared "visibly upset" in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Phillips reportedly had sunglasses on throughout the hearing, and "remained stoic." Following the sentencing, Phillips and Carol were rushed off to a vehicle. Additionally, it was reported that Masterson's brother, Christopher — who starred in Malcolm in the Middle — also attended his brother's sentencing hearing.

Phillips' response to her husband's prison sentence was quite different from her reaction to his conviction. In June, Masterson was found guilty of rape, and Phillips reportedly let out a wail in the courtroom as the verdict was read aloud. The actress was not able to contain her emotions, per ET, prompting Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to reprimand Phillips by telling her to remain composed or exit the courtroom. Afterward, Masterson was remanded into police custody, as he is considered to be a flight risk.