‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Shows off Girlfriend Alaina Meyer’s Baby Bump in Couples Photo

Johnny Galecki showed his girlfriend Alaina Meyer‘s baby bump in a sweet photo of the two as they posed for a sweet photo in Nashville, Tennessee.

Of course, the comments section lit up with lots of fan love.

One person wrote, “Big love [heart emoji],” as another suggested the pair move to music city saying, “Sweet! You know… Nashville is a great place to raise a family… just saying [three blue heart emojis],” which may not be a far fetched idea for the couple considering the caption Meyer used a few months ago.

Since announcing the pregnancy in May, the sweet pair haven’t stopped posting for fans so they can keep up with their journey. Back in July, Meyer posted a photo of herself that showed off her slimming pregnancy look — in an area that looks very similar to the barn the two just posed in front of — titling the picture “Dream State.” Shortly after the pair announced they were expecting parents, the 21-year-old and her boyfriend held a gender reveal party to announce to their followers they are having a baby boy!

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple announced on May 3. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Even though they have requested privacy, they have been courteous enough to share the process via social media. Galecki posted a photo of he and Meyer kissing at their gender reveal party saying it will be a day for the books.

Meyer took to Instagram as well and posted, “I can not wait to raise a baby boy with my love. He will follow in his fathers footsteps of being a generous, loving, chivalrous fellow.”

The actor may be celebrating new life now, but it wasn’t long ago that he and the rest of the BBT cast members were celebrating the many years of their successful show as they said goodbye.