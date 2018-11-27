‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Packs on PDA With Husband Karl Cook at Disneyland

Married life seems to be suiting The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco, as she posted an adorable PDA photo with her husband this week.

Cuoco’s affection was on full public display as she planted a kiss on her husband, Karl Cook. It showed the two in front of an idyllic castle at Disneyland. Cook even wore the signature Mickey Mouse ears on his head, and an expression of happy surprise on his face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Same place, same pose, same love, a year later,” Cuoco wrote in the caption on Monday. “How has so much happened since then? Thanks for marrying me, @mrtankcook.”

Cuoco added the hashtag “annual Disney adventure,” leaving no doubt that she and Cook would be holding this tradition for a while. She also spread a few choice emojis through the post, including a castle, a heart, a couple kissing and a horse. The couple have bonded over their mutual love for horesback riding.

Cuoco and Cook have a lot to celebrate this week. For starters, the actress turns 33 on Friday. The day after that is the one-year anniversary of their engagement. In addition, it looks like they chose Disneyland in celebration of their engagement party last December.

Nearly a year ago now, Cuoco posted a similar picture of herself and Cook kissing in front of the very same castle. Back then, they had just been engaged, and it appears they went to Disneyland to celebrate.

The photo was included in an album of snapshots showing Cuoco, Cook and friends riding roller coasters, wearing costumes and striking poses. At the end, they opened gifts and ate cake. Cuoco posted a photo of a plate with “going to the chapel…” written on it in chocolate frosting.

“He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic,” Cuoco wrote at the time, along with party and ring emojis. “Mad love for this group that surrounds me!”

Things have moved pretty quickly for the couple. Cuoco and Cook only began dating towards the end of 2016. They were engaged a year later, and they tied the knot on June 30 of this year. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with a simple feel. The couple’s love for animals and riding were on full display, while Cuoco’s on-screen family was in attendance. Those close to Cuoco strongly approve of Cook.

“After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different,” an insider told E! News. “She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn’t know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together.“