Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share PDA on Rare Date Night

Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked hand-in-hand after leaving dinner at the popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The "Church Girl" singer donned a navy blue printed sweatshirt over a blue skirt. Her rapper hubby wore all-black look with a black knit beanie covering his dread locs. They seemingly smiled at the close of their date night just days after the pair made GRAMMYs history. For the forthcoming 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2023, it was revealed that the power couple are officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 individually. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date. She also holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods, including her 2022 release "Break My Soul" from her album Renaissance.

This year, the Queen Bey earned nine total nods for the upcoming GRAMMYs, with Jay adding five. If she wins next year, she will tie the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. If she wins four, the record will be hers alone. The pair have been together since Beyoncé was 18. They wed on April 4, 2008 in an intimate ceremony with just close friends. Uber private, they renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary, showcasing footage during their On The Run tour to audiences worldwide. The couple are parents to three children: Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Their relationship has not been without hardship as they both detailed overcoming Jay's infidelity in their separate albums – Beyoncé's Lemonade and Jay's 4:44.

As the years have gone by, they've both gushed about one another. In a 2013 interview with Oprah on Next Chapter, Beyoncé told her: "I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home to that man. It just gives me such a foundation. He has helped me on so many levels…just to have someone that you just like is so important. And someone that is honest."

In return, Jay called Beyoncé his "soul mate" in 2018. He told Van Jones at the time that he fought for Beyoncé because she's the woman he wants. "For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women," he stated, adding, "We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple who just happened to be celebrities. We are real people."