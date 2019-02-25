Ben Affleck Joined Ex Lindsay Shookus for Dinner 6 Months After Breakup

Ben Affleck’s old flame with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus may not have entirely burned out.

After calling it quits in late August after a year of dating, the Triple Frontier actor and Shookus were spotted having dinner together at Katsuya in Los Angeles on the night of Saturday, Feb. 23, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Affleck and Shookus had entered the eatery separately Saturday night, they were spotted holding hands inside, and sources close to the pair alleged that they are “hanging out again” and have been doing so “for over a month now.”

The former couple had been spotted together earlier in the day getting coffee together, and were said to have engaged in a “cosy conversation,” according to the Daily Mail, while in Affleck’s car.

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer had formally ended their relationship in August, weeks after they had last been spotted together visiting Puerto Rico while Affleck was on a break from filming.

The news followed reports that Shookus had chosen not to move to Los Angeles as the former couple had planned and came just days before it was revealed that Affleck had entered rehab for the third time.

Prior to their split, Shookus had reportedly been trying to convince Affleck to seek treatment for his drinking, with a source having stated that Affleck called things between himself and Shookus off he “didn’t want to be controlled” after Shookus “wanted Ben to go to rehab, but had trouble getting him there.”

Following an intervention by ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck entered treatment at The Canyon at Peace Park treatment center. The stint, marking his third time in rehab, lasted 40 days, and Affleck broke silence shortly after completing the program.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote at the time. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” the actor added. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

In the months since seeking treatment, Affleck has shifted his priority to his family, including the two children he shares with Garner – Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10.