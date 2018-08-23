Ben Affleck’s Drinking Was Reportedly ‘Driving Force’ in Split From Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck’s battle with alcoholism was reportedly one of the factors behind his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

An insider told Us Weekly it was a “driving force” behind the split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple broke up a couple of weeks ago, but it was only confirmed earlier this week that Affleck and Shookus were no longer together after the Batman star was spotted having dinner with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

On Wednesday, Affleck’s estranged wife Jennifer Garner pleaded with him to seek help for his drinking. He then reportedly agreed and checked into rehab for a third time.

“The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true,” the source told Us Weekly. “Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”

Shookus and Affleck dated for a year, then called it quits when Shookus chose not to move to Los Angeles full-time to be with Affleck. A source told Us Weekly that Shookus is not interested in the “media circus” that tracks Affleck and another source said their relationship “ran its course.”

“They tried really hard to make it work, but distance combined with work obligations and other factors made it something that could not work at this time,” the second source told Us.

Garner reportedly visited Affleck at his Pacific Palisades home to ask him to seek help for his alcoholism. He agreed, and later checked into The Canyon at Peace Park, a Malibu facility popular with celebrities. It is his third stint in rehab, following a 2001 stint and another one in December 2017.

Garner and Affleck split in 2015, but never finalized their divorce. Just last week, it was reported that the judge in the case wanted them to reach an agreement or the case would be thrown out. But sources said Garner did not want the divorce finalized until Affleck’s health was back in order.

“Jen [Garner] is proud of the strides he’s made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope. Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Affleck “realizes the dangers of what he could lose in life if he doesn’t stick to the program, and dedicate himself to these big changes.”

Affleck and Garner have three children, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and, Samuel, 6.

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images