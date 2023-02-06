Ben Affleck's 'Bored' Reaction to the Grammys Motown Tribute Raised Eyebrows

Ben Affleck became one of the breakout memes of the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night without doing much at all. The actor accompanied his wife Jennifer Lopez to the award show where he didn't do much dancing, singing or even smiling. The camera cut to "Bennifer" often, and before long social media commenters were poking fun at Affleck's frown.

Affleck sat beside his wife and stood up when appropriate, but by all appearances, he didn't get much out of the Grammys this weekend. Commenters thought he looked "bored," and in general they found this hilarious and even relatable. However, Affleck did take some criticism for wearing his frown during a lively Motown music tribute performance, which included a sensational performance by Stevie Wonder. Some music fans wondered how anyone could look that stone-faced at such a concert, while self-professed introverts all over the internet said that Affleck's batteries were simply running dry.

Ben Affleck is me as a kid being dragged somewhere I didn’t want to go. pic.twitter.com/YJRgB7eoPR — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 6, 2023

Sincere critics thought that Affleck was being disrespectful to the performers at a certain point, and perhaps even playing up his vacant expression knowing it has gone viral before. However, his defenders pointed out that Affleck could hardly have expected to be on camera as often as he was given that he is an actor, not a musician. The collective conversation even touched on Affleck's sobriety, with fellow alcoholics commiserating that it can be difficult to sit through a long night of festivities like this one while others are drinking.

In all likelihood, there wasn't that much behind Affleck's behavior – or lack thereof – at the Grammys. The 50-year-old actor has become easy meme fodder in the last few years just by being his authentic self. Here's a look at some of the top tweets about Affleck on Sunday night.