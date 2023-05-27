Bella Thorne Engaged to Boyfriend Mark Emms After 9 Months of Dating

Bella Thorne has taken things to the next level in her relationship with Bad Vegan producer Mark Emms, who owns the Mulberry in New York. The singer-actress and her boyfriend are engaged, the actress confirmed to Vogue. The magazine reported Friday that Emms proposed to Thorne on May 13 at the latter's California home. He presented Thorne, 25, with an emerald-cut diamond ring over 10 carats, said the outlet. The couple celebrated afterward with his family. Although they are less than two weeks into their engagement, Thorne has already admitted to planning their wedding. She told Vogue that she hopes to get married in the countryside in the U.K., where Emms is originally from, and she wants her wedding dress(es) to be couture. "Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" said Thorne, who also revealed that her dream gown is to wear vintage Schiaparelli or Dior on the big day.

Vogue said the couple started dating after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza in August 2022. "It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne said. The couple went Instagram official in February when the actress posted a picture mimicking the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp with the Emms. "Find someone u want to share ur candy with," the caption of her Valentine's Day post read."Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today," she wrote. This is Thorne's second engagement, and it comes a year after she split from her former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo.

It was reported that the couple had been engaged since March 2021 and had been dating each other since the previous year. "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably," according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE at the time of the breakup. "I broke up with Ben for my own reasons," she wrote via Instagram Stories in June 2022, according to Us Weekly, as she requested that her followers refrain from asking about the breakup because it was a "personal matter." The Shake It Up star was also previously in relationships with singer Mod Sun, YouTube star Tana Mongeau and fellow Disney Channel actor Gregg Sulkin.