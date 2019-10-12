Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Reportedly Back Together

Two months after breaking up again, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are reportedly back together, according to E! News.

The report comes shortly after the two were seen at Hadid’s 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L’Avenue at Saks’ lower level cocktail lounge, in New York City on Thursday night.

“Abel met up with Bella last night for her third birthday celebration at L’Avenue,” a source said. “He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared.”

“You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other,” the source added.

Hadid and The Weeknd initially began dating after Coachella in 2015 before calling it quits in November 2016. Weeks later, the two had an encounter at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, with Hadid walking the runway as the R&B singer performed.

The Weeknd then dated Selena Gomez for 10 months before they ended things in October 2017, and he and Hadid got back together for the most recent time in summer 2018. Fans deduced that the two were both in Paris at the same time before they eventually began posting photos and videos of each other on Instagram, confirming that things were back on. In August, it was reported that the pair had split again, though a source told E! News at the time, “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects.”

“Bella and Abel have been in touch the last couple of weeks and have been working on their relationship,” an insider shared now. “Initially, Abel reached out to Bella first checking in to say hello, and she agreed to meet up with him.”

“There was no love lost between the two Abel just had a few things he needed to work on and his focus was elsewhere,” they continued. “They are in a better place right now but are trying to keep things on the down low. They both want to be more private about it this time around.”

Hadid’s actual birthday was on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and she celebrated with a “low-key get together” at Miss Lily’s with family and friends. A source said that the model left “by herself” and “got into the The Weeknd’s car” after the singer “did reach out to Bella during the day to wish her a ‘Happy Birthday,’” according to another insider.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill