Becca Tilley and Robert Graham Are Officially in a Relationship!

Dinner and a view with this babe @theknicknyc #knickoftime A photo posted by Robert Graham (@robertgraham) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:37pm PST

Becca Tilley is officially off the market!

According to E! News, there are sparks flying between Tilley and Robert Graham.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Becca and Robert] are dating,” a source dished. “They’ve been friends for a long time and have the same circle of friends.”

The two have been dating for about five months now, and we have seen them jet off to Miami, Greece and New York.

I had this video secretly made while we were in Greece 😏 Becca didn’t know I was doing it, and I’m pretty sure was annoyed with me 20-60% of the time I asked her to go to random places while @joonaskent (sort of) undercover filmed us…. worth it @beccatilley A video posted by Robert Graham (@robertgraham) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:03am PST

Tilley is working on her fashion blog and is happy she has found someone to support her like Graham.

Tilley is widely known for appearing on The Bachelor and Graham from Bachelor in Paradise.

Congrats to the two love birds!