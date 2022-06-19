Bam Margera and Wife Separate Amid Rehab Stint

Bam Margera's separation from his wife may have influenced his decision to leave a rehab facility. Margera's representative told TMZ that he and Nikki Boyd broke up a couple of weeks ago. His attempts to reach her and see his son, Phoenix Wolf, 4, have been unsuccessful. Margera's calls and texts have gone unanswered, and she has been absent from his recovery process.

The 42-year-old, who returned to treatment after being unaccounted for two days, originally planned to move back to Southern California with his family before the split. Boyd filed legal documents in Los Angeles on September 15 to gain custody of little Phoenix, allowing Margera supervised visitations with the child.

Boyd and Magera's marriage lasted three more years than his previous one ended in 2012 with former childhood friend Melissa "Missy" Rothstein. After celebrating his "one year of treatment" at a Boca Raton facility for drug and alcohol abuse on May 16, it's unclear whether the former skateboarder relapsed.

Magera had said he would continue to take outpatient rehabilitation classes to improve his sobriety. While receiving outpatient treatment, Boyd and his son moved into an apartment on the rehabilitation center property, where they spent time with him.

Because of their separation, Margera stayed at a sober living home when he left his court-ordered rehab in Florida on June 13 without authorization. According to TMZ, he maintained his composure for a time, but after not hearing from his wife or daughter for two weeks, he demonstrated poor judgment and left the treatment center. Since the facility did not give him special celebrity treatment, as others did in the past, he was also upset.

Police looked for the Jackass star last Monday after he left a Florida rehab center. A crisis intervention team escorted him back to treatment on Wednesday after finding him at a Delray Beach hotel. After discovering that Boyd took Phoenix out of Florida without his knowledge, Margera voluntarily returned to the facility.

TMZ obtained images of Margera at a few bars near his hotel on June 14. His team was worried he had relapsed after being off his medication for several days. After being fired from the film Jackass Forever after testing positive for Adderall, Margera privately settled a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Jackass creators in April.

Previously, Margera featured in MTV's Jackass, Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3D, and Jackass 3.5. There is a Jackass reboot in development at Paramount+, but it's unclear whether the stunt performer will be involved.