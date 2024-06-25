Charlie Sheen's Ex Questioned in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death

Brooke Mueller, ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, has become embroiled in the investigation surrounding Matthew Perry's untimely death. In Touch has reported that Mueller, 46, has faced multiple interrogations by law enforcement officials regarding the criminal probe into the Friends star's passing.

The Witchouse actress was notably absent when authorities arrived at her sober living facility with a search warrant in May. A source close to the situation revealed to the outlet, "She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She's being tight-lipped about the situation."

Although Mueller was not arrested, police confiscated her iPhone and laptop during the search. The insider emphasized Mueller's position, stating, "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that."

The connection between Mueller and Perry reportedly originated during their time in rehabilitation. "They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship," the source disclosed.

The source elaborated on Mueller and Perry's relationship: "[Mueller] had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other."

The Los Angeles Police Department, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, launched a criminal investigation into Perry's death on October 28, 2023. A source told In Touch, "They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew's killer," suggesting the investigation has taken a more serious turn than initially thought.

Perry's official cause of death was ruled as "the acute effects of ketamine" by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner in December 2023. This finding has led authorities to focus their efforts on tracing the source of the ketamine supply, a powerful anesthetic that can be used recreationally.

Perry's struggles with addiction were well-documented throughout his career. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he wrote, "I lived half my life in one form or another of treatment center or sober living house. To simply stay alive, I had to turn myself into a professional patient." The actor had reportedly been to rehab 15 times throughout his life.

Mueller's own battles with substance abuse have been equally public, particularly during her tumultuous marriage to Charlie Sheen from 2008 to 2011. The couple's twins, Bob and Max, born in March 2009, have at times been placed under temporary care due to Mueller's ongoing struggles with addiction. Sheen once said in a statement about Mueller's rehab stints, "Brooke is currently tucked away (yet again!) for the umpteen billionth time, seeking the help she needs."