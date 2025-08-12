‘Ball in the Family’ Son Divorcing His Pregnant Wife

LiAngelo Ball has called it quits on his brief marriage to influencer Rashida Nicole. The Ball in the Family son of Lorenzo Ball filed court documents to end the union just days after Nicole announced she was pregnant with the basketball player’s baby, TMZ reports.

LiAngelo has two other children by former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki “Miss Nikki Baby” Mudarris. She claims he abandoned his family by text just weeks after she gave birth to their daughter, informing her that he got another woman pregnant i.e., Nicole.

At the time of the scandal, Mudarris wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We spent 3 1/2 years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.” She also claimed he hadn’t seen or spent time with their kids, despite her not blocking him from doing so.

Docs show LiAngelo and Nicole tied the knot on March 24, 2025, and their date of separation is listed as June 15. He cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The basketball star turned rapper is seeking joint custody and visitation, and wants to terminate spousal support for both parties.

It seems as if co-parenting may be on the mend for LiAngelo and Mudarris. In a July 19 post to The Shade Room, a clip was shared of the family together with LiAngelo holding their son and Nikki Baby holding their daughter. Mudarris commented, “Happy to celebrate our sons birthday and put the bullshit to the side.”

LiAngelo also celebrated the release of his debut album, League Of My Own. The release marks his first through a new record deal with Def Jam Recordings following the success of his single, “Tweaker.”

”Tweaker” debuted at No.29 on the Billboard 100 in January before he dropped a remix featuring Lil Wayne. His deal with Def Jam is worth a reported $13 million.