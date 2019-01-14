‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Wells Adams Shares Cheeky Response to Photo With Girlfriend Sarah Hyland

Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland are always showing their love for one other on social media, and fans aren’t complaining!

Adams posted a cute photo Jan. 13 of the couple on his Instagram and captioned it with, “I never know what to do with my hands in these pictures.”

Hyland responded in a cheeky way with, “I have a couple ideas…” with a smirking face emoji.

This is just a small example of the how cute the couple is on social media, being that it’s just one of many they’ve posted since the two began dating.

It seems that their match couldn’t have come at a better time. Recently, Hyland opened up about her battle with health, depression and even contemplated committing suicide.

The actress opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show telling the public about her six surgeries, including two kidney transplants — her most recent one being in 2017 — and dealing with endometriosis along with several other health issues.

“I have an amazing job, an amazing support system, but after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day, you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day,” she told COSMOPOLITAN. “It’s really, really hard.”

Being on a hamster wheel that feels much like a never ending cycle, this lead the young celebrity to think about taking her own life, so-much-so that she was, “very, very, very, very close.”

“I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault and I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anyone to find it because that’s how serious I was.”

When she finally admitted it to someone, that person strongly encouraged her to seek therapy — in which she did — which lead her to do some “soul searching.” Now, she can finally say that she is in a much happier, healthier place.

Her 34-year-old boyfriend could be credited to some of her happiness since the couple seem to be madly in love. Either way, the Bachelor in Paradise star has certainly supported her and isn’t afraid to show the world — or even clap back at haters that troll Hyland online.

The 28-year old posted a photo of herself in a bikini back in Oct. 2018, and one commenter said, “Eat a doughnut.”

Adams promptly responded with, “Eat s—.”

Hyland took notice in her boyfriends response and took a screenshot of the comment, then immediately posted it to Twitter captioning it, “I love Wells Adams.”