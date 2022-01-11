Ayesha Curry Reacts to Claims She and Stephen Curry Are in an Open Relationship

Ayesha Curry is clapping back at recent rumors that she and her husband, Stephen Curry, are in an open relationship. The cookbook author got real in the Instagram comments section Monday after sharing a photo from her NBA player husband’s GQ cover shoot, which she captioned, “Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … my baby’s @gq cover shoot.”

Ayesha made her way into the comments section when one commenter said her rumored desire for an open marriage would have had her “sent to the streets” if she was his wife, shutting all the speculation down as “ridiculous.” In a seemingly-deleted comment captured by The Shade Room, Ayesha wrote, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Stephen and Ayesha are high school sweethearts who married in July 2011 and have since welcomed three kids – daughters Riley, 9, and Ryan, 6, and son Canon, 3. Rumors about the couple first sparked when Instagram page Deuxmoi cited an anonymous and unverified source talking about a “well-known NBA couple,” with speculation escalating from there.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be,” the anonymous person claimed on the Instagram page. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

This marks the first time either Ayesha or Steph have addressed the rumors, having celebrated 10 years of marriage in July. “My everything! 10 years married y’all,” Ayesha wrote at the time on Instagram. “It has felt like the blink of an eye. [Stephen Curry] is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know.” She added, “I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We’ve been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30, 2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd.” In September, Ayesha shared that her husband had surprised her with “the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” officiated by daughter Riley and including Ryan and Canon as escorts for their mother as she walked through the grass of their backyard.