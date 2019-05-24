Ayesha Curry Owns Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son, Internet Applauds

Ayesha Curry shares three children with husband Steph Curry — daughters Riley and Ryan and 10-month old son Canon — and the author often shares plenty of adorable family photos on social media.

On May 22, she posted a photo of the group’s extended family taken after the NBA Western Conference Finals game between Steph’s team, the Golden State Warriors, and the Portland Trailblazers, which counts Steph’s younger brother Seth Curry as a member.

“Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful,” she wrote. “Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective.”

While many of her fans simply commented on the family’s general cuteness, one troll decided to judge Ayesha’s body and wondered if the mom of three was “pregnant again.”

“Absolutely not [laughing out loud],” she responded. “My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo.”

Someone then commented on her son, writing, “Maybe portion control his food a little bit,” to which Ayesha clapped back, “Excuse you? No. Just no.”

Fans instantly stepped in to defend the family, with one writing, “Respect to u Mrs. Curry [and] thank you for sharing [your] pic of [your] beautiful family. And to the ones that commented about her son weight shame on u.”

A second person commented, “Don’t you worry none. If he’s healthy and happy that is all that matters. Ain’t nothing wrong with that handsome baby boy. Don’t let the rude fat shaming comments take up space, there ain’t nothing to shame about. Mommas need to support Mommas.”

“Girl, Your family & son are so cute. Let the haters hate and you keep it moving!” added a third, while another commented, “People are so rude and mean. Good for you putting them in their place.”

Ayesha recently served another clap back when she responded to a commenter who told her to “Stay in the kitchen.”

“Which one? SF, Houston, Miami or San Diego?” she replied, referencing to the locations of her International Smoke restaurant chain with chef Michael Mina.

Fans praised her attitude, with one writing, “Respect Queen! Don’t let bad…people trouble your spirit. Adjust your crown & keep being the best version of yourself you can be daily!”

“You’re a true inspiration!” another supporter wrote. “Keep pushing and rising above all the jealousy and negativity.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Timothy Hiatt