Stephen Curry Reacts to Wife Ayesha's New Blonde Hair

Ayesha Curry turned heads on social media Sunday with the revelation that she now has blonde hair. The change in hair color stunned many fans, but her husband, Steph Curry, was a big fan. The Golden State Warriors star said that his wife is beautiful before criticizing the "meanies" on social media.

"You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo," Curry wrote in the comments on Instagram. He then continued and joked about whether the hair is real. "P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

When Curry first showed off her new locks, fans on social media reacted in two different ways. Some said that they love the blonde hair and that the cookbook author is beautiful. Others, however, criticized the hair. They expressed the opinion that the blonde was not a good look. One person also lobbed allegations about Curry getting a nose job.

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011. They have three children together — daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and 2-year-old son Canon. As the Golden State Warriors star showed on Instagram, he is still a big fan of his wife and has enjoyed the extra time at home with her.

The Golden State Warriors did not rejoin the other NBA teams in the Orlando bubble following a long postponement due to COVID-19. Steph has been at home with his family and has helped his wife balance the hectic schedules. He has also taken part in critical educational opportunities, such as marching seven miles during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Additionally, Steph has worked on his typing skills during his time in quarantine. Curry posted a video on Instagram Stories in April that showed Curry hunched over a laptop while in self-quarantine. He was playing a game that was testing his typing skills but appeared to be struggling. "I never really learned how to type, but my second grader..." Curry said before trailing off. He then voiced his frustration while Ayesha laughed.

The NBA player has not provided updates about his ongoing pursuit of typing perfection. However, he has continued to support his wife while calling out critical social media users. His comments about her blonde hair are only the latest example.