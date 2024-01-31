Avril Lavigne Sparks Romance Speculation With Country Singer

Avril Lavigne recently sparked romance rumors with a new potential beau. The "Complicated" singer was spotted on a date on Monday, Jan. 29 with TikTok country star, Nate Smith. They dined at Catch in West Hollywood, then enjoyed a night on the town drinking and walking in the area. After TMZ's report, a source close to the situation told the media outlet that Lavigne and Smith are just friends, and skate buddies. They reportedly hung out to discuss collaborating on future projects together.

She previously dated rapper, Tyga. The two were spotted together, and then after a three-month courtship, it was reported they split. They quickly reconciled. A source revealed the reconciliation to Us Weekly, claiming: "Tyga and Avril are back together. They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot. They aren't jumping back in fast, they're keeping things casual for now." Weeks later, the split again, this time, for good.

Initially, TMZ reported about their first amicable split. Lavigne and Tyga went public with their romance in March 2023 after Lavigne's breakup with Mod Sun. Tyga and Lavigne were seen engaging in some serious PDA, including holding hands at NOBU and giving each other kisses.

Mod Sun didn't take the breakup with Lavgine well, allegeing he was "blindsided" when the singer ended their relationship. The relationship ended after a two-year romance. At the time of the split, Lavigne's representative told Page Six they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour."

Tyga shares a son with Blac Chyna, now known as Angela White. His most infamous relationship was with Kylie Jenner due to their six-year age difference and the complicated dynamic of Jenner being the younger sister of White's former BFF, Kim Kardashian. Jenner and Tyga were together for three years on and off before their final split. Within months of their final breakup, Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.