Avril Lavigne and Rapper Boyfriend Back Together After Breakup

It looks like Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga have kardashian. Just weeks after it was reported that the "Complicated" singer ended things with the "Rack City" rapper, after a three-month courtship, they are reportedly back together. A source revealed the reconciliation to Us Weekly, noting: "Tyga and Avril are back together. They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot. They aren't jumping back in fast, they're keeping things casual for now."

Initially, TMZ reported they split but remained friends. The former pair went public with their romance in March 2023 right after Lavigne's breakup with Mod Sun. Tyga and Lavigne were seen sharing PDA on several, including holding hands at NOBU and giving each other kisses. Of Tyga and Lavigne's initial breakup, sources told TMZ that the decision was mutual.

Mod Sun didn't take the breakup with Lavgine well, claiming he was "blindsided" when the singer ended their relationship. The relationship ended after a two-year romance. At the time of the split, Lavigne's representative told Page Six they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour."

Lavigne and Mod Sun were first romantically linked in December 2020. He proposed in Paris in March 2022. Lavigne told PEOPLE of the special moment: "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. ... We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

Mod Sun and Lavigne first met during a songwriting session. "I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," she added.

Tyga's public romances have been controversial. He was engaged to social media influencer Blac Chyna. The two share a son, King. She claims he left her for then-16-year-old Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Tyga were together for three years before their final split.