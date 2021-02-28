Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun Deal With Intense Crowd of Fans While out to Dinner

✖

Avril Lavigne and her rumored boyfriend, Mod Sun, attempted to have dinner together in West Hollywood in early February. However, as The Hollywood Fix noted, the two were met with legions of fans as they made their way into a restaurant. Their outing comes amid reports that Lavigne and the rapper are an item.

On Feb. 4, Lavigne and Mod Sun, who were both wearing face masks, were seen making their way inside BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California. As soon as they exited their vehicle, fans attempted to take photos and snag Lavigne's autograph. At various points, individuals, including Mod Sun, asked everyone at the scene to give them space, as the two were being crowded by paparazzi and fans alike. Ultimately, Lavigne did sign more than a few items before the two were able to make their way into the eatery. Days after the two attended dinner together, TMZ reported that Mod Sun was seen with an "Avril" tattoo as they were leaving the location. The outlet reported that the rapper could be seen with a major tattoo on his neck with Lavigne's name, an indication that the two are possibly getting serious about one another.

Lavigne and Mod Sun's outing came amidst reports that they're dating. According to Entertainment Tonight, which published their report on Feb. 5, the "Girlfriend" singer and the "I Remember Way Too Much" rapper started dating after collaborating on their song, "Flames" together, a track which will be featured on Mod Sun's upcoming album. A source told the publication, "Working together has brought them closer and Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression. Her working relationships often turn romantic." They added, "Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time together and getting to know each other better."

The pair's collaboration was released in January. At the time, Mod Sun took to Instagram to speak about the track and noted how it changed "a lot of things" for him. He wrote, "Sending a huge thank u to everyone who has watched + shared this video over the last week!" he wrote. "I’ve never had a song react this way + it’s really changing a lot of things in my world right now. Hard work pays off but more importantly DREAMS COME TRUE."