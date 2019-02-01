Bella Thorne Dishes on Her Open Relationship With Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun

Actress Bella Thorne opened up about her unique relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau in a new interview earlier this week. The former Disney Channel star said no one else can “really understand” their bond.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Thorne, 21, told Gay Times in their February 2019 issue, via PEOPLE. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Thorne first revealed she was dating both Sun, 31, and Mongeau, 20, in an October Los Angeles Times profile. She has also been openly bisexual since 2016.

“It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all,” Thorne told Gay Times. “In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between. If you f— a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid.”

Thorne continued, “It’s not a gay or straight box… It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad. People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

In the interview, Thorne said her decision to come out as bisexual cost her work and changed the way people interacted with her.

“There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it,” she explained. “There was someone who, right after I came out, cancelled my audition. It’s not like anybody comes up to you and says, ‘Well, you’re gay, so I’m not going to hire you.’ But you can just tell by the way that people act differently around you, the way they treat you differently, the way that they look at you or the way that they tiptoe around certain subjects because they’re walking on eggshells. In this business, that behavior makes it all very obvious.”

Thorne has shared several photos of the trio together on Instagram. On Nov. 1, she shared a photo of their “3-way couples costume,” with them recreating a scene from the horror movie Seed of Chucky.

In September 2018, Mongeau celebrated the one-year anniversary of the day she met Thorne at a music festival with a long, heartfelt tribute.

“Here’s to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. It’s just love,” Mongeau wrote at the time. “It feels like just yesterday I was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. Thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I’m lucky they don’t WITCHO SEXY A–.”

To say Thorne is busy professionally is an understatement. Aside from her music career, she appeared in the movies Ride, I Still See You, Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation last year. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed she joined writer/director Chad Faust’s new movie, Girl, in which she will play a young woman who returns to her hometown hoping to kill her abusive father, only to learn someone killed him first.

Thorne also starred in Freeform’s Famous in Love, which lasted two seasons before it was cancelled last year.

Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images