'Avengers' Actress Divorcing Husband After 5-Year Marriage: Details on Claudia Kim's Split

An actress known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Wizarding World franchises has ended her marriage. As reported by The Statesman, Claudia Kim is divorcing her husband of five years, ex-WeWork Korea CEO Matthew Shampine.

Claudia's agency YG Entertainment shared the news, "After careful discussions, Claudia Kim has decided to conclude her marriage," read a statement from agency YG Entertainment. "The divorce was settled amicably through mutual agreement. Although they are now walking separate paths, they continue to support each other. We kindly request that you avoid making malicious comments and speculations, as this decision was reached after extensive deliberation and thorough discussions."

Kim is best known to U.S. audiences for her role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She played Helen Cho, a scientist who Ultron forced to help bring Vision (Paul Bettany) to life. She also appeared as Nagini — the woman who would be transformed into the snake owned by Lord Voldemort — in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, as well as Arra Champignon in the 2017 Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower.

In the television world, she's appeared in numerous South Korean programs, including The Atypical Family, Chimera and Brain. She also appeared in 16 episodes of Netflix's first high-profile original TV show Marco Polo, portraying the noblewoman Khutulun.