Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Have a Rare Red Carpet Reunion

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stepped out to attend the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Sunday at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, marking the first red carpet together since That ’70s Show, which both actors starred in over a decade ago.

The couple rarely makes joint appearances together, so Sunday was certainly a special night for the two, who posed together on the red carpet looking adorably in love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

E! News shares that Kunis donned a Dolce & Gabbana dress for the event, wearing her hair in a simple bun to show off the dress’ sweetheart neckline. The dress’ floral skirt brightened up the carpet and its black sheer top perfectly complemented Kutcher’s classic black tuxedo.

The couple married in 2015 and shares son Dimitri, 1, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3. The pair first met on the set of That ’70s Show in 1998 but didn’t develop a romantic relationship until 2012.

The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony is known as the “Oscars of Science” and celebrates the top achievements in physics, life sciences and mathematics. The event was hosted by Morgan Freeman and included a performance from Wiz Khalifa. Stars like Kerry Washington, Mayim Bialik and Lily Collins also attended the ceremony.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jesse Grant