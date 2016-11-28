Ashley Olsen and Boyfriend Richard Sachs Spend Thanksgiving in St. Barts

(Photo: Twitter / @amandasome)

Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Richard Sachs were spotted vacationing together in St. Barts over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The couple spent their time abroad hiking, shopping and soaking up the sun, E! News reports. While on their post-Thanksgiving hike on Saturday, Olsen wore a graphic tee with workout pants and a flannel wrapped around her waist. She finished off her hiking look with her infamous oversized sunglasses. Olsen’s 58-year-old boyfriend kept it simple and went shirtless with a pair of basketball shorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An onlooker told E! News that the couple kept their PDA to a minimum and were “low-key while out in public.”

They were spotted earlier in the week at a local grocery store picking up food for a possible Thanksgiving spread.

The two were first rumored to be dating in October when they were seen taking a spin class together in New York. In early November, they went on a double date with Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, to a Brooklyn Nets basketball game and were not afraid to pack on the PDA.