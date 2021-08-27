Ashlee Simpson Shares Revealing Photo of Husband Evan Ross in Birthday Tribute

✖

Ashlee Simpson is celebrating her husband Evan Ross's birthday by honoring him in his birthday suit. Ross turned 33 years old on Aug. 26 and his wife was not shying away from showing off her man via social media. While she may have shown her husband naked in the shower, she gushed over him in an emotional tribute calling him the "love of my life."

Sharing two photos to her Instagram account, she started by publishing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the two walking hand-in-hand, before sharing a second image of Ross in the shower. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Your spirit is truly infectious, and I'm so lucky to spend everyday with you. 33 baby," she said. Naturally, several fans flooded the comment section including Ross's older sister Tracee Ellis Ross who wrote, "the shower photo," with laughing face emojis. Larsa Pippen also dove into the comments as well and said, "You're a legend for this Hbd Evan." Several others wished the father-of-two a happy birthday and used several emojis to express their excitement for his special day.

Ross even added in his thoughts when he shared the photo to his Instagram stories according to PEOPLE, almost second-guessing whether she should have posted it or not, but in another post wrote "Love you." His sister Tracee even took to social media to give her baby brother a birthday shoutout, writing, "Happy Birthday to my baby brother @realevanross. How you are 33 is beyond me. I love you soooooo much it's bananas. Just bananas." The sweet couple tied the knot in 2014 and share two young children together: Ziggy Blu, 9, and Jagger Snow, 6. Simpson is also the mom to Bronx Mowgli, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Since Simpson and Ross said "I do" they've been sharing some of their most memorable moments with fans ever since. However, when the pandemic struck in early 2020, they were asked how they've managed through it, and like most, they're just taking it one "day at a time." "You take it [one] day at a time," Ross said. "All in all, you've got to remind yourself of how lucky we are in the sense that we get to have these moments that we may have not had the same way, if we [would have had] to work."