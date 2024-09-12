Nikki Garcia Makes Strong Custody Demand in Artem Chigvintsev Divorce Filing

Former WWE star Nikki Garcia (previously known as Nikki Bella) has initiated divorce proceedings against her husband of two years, Artem Chigvintsev, taking a firm stance on child custody. Filed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the legal action reveals Garcia's demand for both legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo. According to TMZ, while seeking primary custody, Garcia has indicated a willingness to consider granting Chigvintsev, 42, visitation rights. The Blast reports that Nikki "left an opening for her estranged husband in the filing, which gives him visitation rights to see their child."

The divorce filing comes in the wake of Chigvintsev's recent arrest on domestic violence charges. Garcia, 40, cites "irreconcilable differences" as the primary reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Notably, she has listed Aug. 29 as the official date of separation, which coincides with Chigvintsev's arrest and booking into Napa County Jail in California on a felony domestic violence charge.

The legal documents also reveal that Garcia is taking steps to protect her financial interests. She has requested that the court block its ability to award spousal support to either party involved in the divorce proceedings, according to The Blast.

The circumstances surrounding Chigvintsev's arrest have added a dramatic backdrop to the divorce filing. On August 29, around 8:30 a.m., a 911 call was made for a "medical emergency." Reports suggest that Chigvintsev himself placed the call but later attempted to cancel the request before paramedics arrived at the scene, per Closer Weekly.

According to The Blast, information from a radio dispatch audio detailed Chigvintsev's account of the incident. The report states, "The 42-year-old reportedly dialed 911 to request medical assistance for an alleged victim after he admitted getting into an argument with his wife, which resulted in Garcia allegedly throwing shoes at him."

Despite the cancellation, law enforcement officials proceeded to the location. Upon arrival, they reportedly observed visible injuries on the alleged victim. This led to Chigvintsev's arrest for felony corporal injury to a spouse, as per California penal code 273.5(a). This specific code "makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence."

Following his arrest, Chigvintsev's bail was set at $25,000, and he was released later the same day. He is scheduled to appear at an arraignment on Nov. 4, reports Closer Weekly.

While Garcia has not been publicly identified as the victim by either herself or law enforcement, she broke her silence the day after Chigvintsev's arrest through a spokesperson. The statement read, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

The Napa County Sheriff has forwarded the case to the Napa County District Attorney's office for further investigation and review. An insider revealed to The Blast that the D.A. will conduct a thorough examination of the case before reaching a final conclusion and issuing a public statement on the next steps.

Carlos Villatoro, a representative, explained that the D.A.'s office needs to "review witness statements, check footage and pictures that may have been taken, and examine any evidence available to help them conduct a thorough investigation." In the aftermath of these events, Garcia and Chigvintsev are reportedly living separately. Garcia is said to be staying at the family home in Napa Valley with Matteo, while Chigvintsev is temporarily residing with a friend, reports The Blast.

The couple's relationship began when they were paired as partners on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Garcia was engaged to John Cena, but their relationship ended in 2018. By the end of that year, Garcia and Chigvintsev had been linked romantically. They got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020.