‘Arrested Development’ Star Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Reportedly Give Birth to First Child

Michael Cera reportedly has a new role in his life — father. On Friday, Entertainment Tonight shared an interview with Cera and Amy Schumer, who were promoting their new show Life & Beth. During the interview, Schumer accidentally let it slip that the Superbad actor recently welcomed a child with his wife Nadine Cera.

Schumer was in the middle of talking about parenting her 2-year-old son Gene when she shared the news. She said, “Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? … I just outed him, I just outed his baby.” In turn, Cera said that he and his wife only recently became parents, telling the outlet, “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.” The actor did not provide any further details about his child.

Cera typically takes a private stance regarding his personal life. When it comes to his marriage with Nadine, the news only emerged after the pair were spotted wearing wedding rings. Us Weekly reported in March 2018 that Cera, wearing a gold wedding band, and Nadine were seen in Brooklyn together. Even though the actor was spotted wearing that very special piece of jewelry, his rep offered Us Weekly no comment when asked about their marriage.

The details surrounding the couple’s marriage are similarly murky. It’s unclear when Cera and Nadine began dating or when they exchanged vows. But, the publication did note that Cera appears to have been wearing the ring since at least January 2017. Before his marriage to Nadine, the Juno star was in a relationship with Aubrey Plaza. Although the pair dated for about a year and a half, they never went public with their relationship. While appearing on RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s What’s the Tee? podcast in November 2016, Plaza opened up about her relationship with her Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World co-star.

“Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time,” Plaza said. “A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.” She went on to say that there was no bad blood between them after they split, saying that they remained friends. The Parks and Recreation star continued, “We love each other. We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”