Peek Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Longtime $11M Home

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver's marriage ended over a decade ago, but it was not until last fall that they finally agreed to settle their divorce privately. For the last years of their marriage, they lived in a Los Angeles mansion that went up for sale with an $11 million price tag. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can get a look at the expansive estate, which sits on a country lane off of Sunset Boulevard.

Schwarzenegger, 74, and Shriver, 66, married in 1986 and separated in May 2011. The former couple are the parents of Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Schwarzenegger. Shriver, a journalist and member of the Kennedy family as the daughter of Eunice Kennedy and Sargent Shriver, filed for divorce in July 2011. On Nov. 12, 2021, The Blast obtained new legal documents confirming the two have finally agreed to settle the divorce out of court. They both signed a stipulation to pull the case out of Los Angeles County courts. It was the first time in four years that any document related to the split was filed.

During their marriage, the former couple called Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades home, aside from the years Schwarzenegger lived in Sacramento as California's governor. They moved into the home in 1986 and sold it to Max and Vicki Kennedy in 2013 for $12.9 million, keeping the home in the Kennedy family's hands until now. Scroll on for a look inside the home.