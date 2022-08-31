Peek Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Longtime $11M Home
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver's marriage ended over a decade ago, but it was not until last fall that they finally agreed to settle their divorce privately. For the last years of their marriage, they lived in a Los Angeles mansion that went up for sale with an $11 million price tag. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can get a look at the expansive estate, which sits on a country lane off of Sunset Boulevard.
Schwarzenegger, 74, and Shriver, 66, married in 1986 and separated in May 2011. The former couple are the parents of Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Schwarzenegger. Shriver, a journalist and member of the Kennedy family as the daughter of Eunice Kennedy and Sargent Shriver, filed for divorce in July 2011. On Nov. 12, 2021, The Blast obtained new legal documents confirming the two have finally agreed to settle the divorce out of court. They both signed a stipulation to pull the case out of Los Angeles County courts. It was the first time in four years that any document related to the split was filed.
During their marriage, the former couple called Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades home, aside from the years Schwarzenegger lived in Sacramento as California's governor. They moved into the home in 1986 and sold it to Max and Vicki Kennedy in 2013 for $12.9 million, keeping the home in the Kennedy family's hands until now. Scroll on for a look inside the home.
The home is located on 1.75 acres, between Will Rogers Historic Park and Rustic Canyon Creek. It covers 4,177 square feet and is a mix of New England and California-contemporary stiles. It was built in 1981.
The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an expansive kitchen that will excite any cooking enthusiasts. There is also a family room, sauna, spa, grotto-style pool, and a lighted tennis court. The property has ancient oak, sycamore and eucalyptus trees to keep nature lovers happy.
The Pacific Palisades neighborhood has plenty of other famous residents. Director Steven Spielberg, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Quaid, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson all live there. Matt Damon also lived there, close to Ben Affleck, but Damon recently moved to New York.
Schwarzenegger recently made headlines for criticizing the world leaders who attended the COP26 clime summit. In an interview with the BBC, Schwarzenegger said leaders who are not focused on combating climate change because they believe it hurts their economies are "stupid or liars." The actor is now hoping more people buy local due to the pollution caused by shipping. "Buy local products. Every time you buy something from overseas, that is evil for the environment - this is like the worst thing you can do," he told the BBC.
Shriver continues to work as a journalist at NBC News and has her own newsletter, The Sunday Paper. She is also the founder of Women's Alzheimer's Movement to raise awareness about women-based research to fight Alzheimer's disease.
Although Schwarzenegger has many other interests, he still finds time to appear in movies. In 2019, he starred in Terminator: Dark Fate and Iron Mask. He is now working on the Twins sequel, Triplets.