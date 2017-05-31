Ariel Winter Defends Choice to Live With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 30, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Ariel Winter won’t let anyone make her feel bad about the way she chooses to live her life, and living with her boyfriend is one more thing she won’t let anyone shame her for.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star revealed earlier this month that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, are living together, and in a recent interview with Refinery29, the actress noted that it’s no one’s business how she chooses to spend her time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

MORE: Ariel Winter Is Officially a Redhead Again

“There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy,” she continued. “But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Winter also noted that Meaden is one of the reasons she feels so comfortable in her own skin.

“I have to say he is the most incredible person I’ve ever met and that I’m so lucky to be with him,” she said. “He’s always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful. We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pajama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty. Even when I do feel bad about myself, he’s just there to support me and pick me back up when I’m feeling down.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @News_Today4

Related:

Ariel Winter Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Sister for Mother’s Day

Ariel Winter Claps Back at Online Critics Over Glam Mini-Dress

Ariel Winter Reveals She Struggled to Find Body Confidence