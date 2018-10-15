Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Engagement Was ‘Too Much, Too Soon,’ Source Says

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s hot and heavy romance may have been their undoing.

After TMZ reported Sunday that the pop singer and Saturday Night Live star had broken off their engagement over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE, “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ‘s source added that the couple felt it wasn’t the “right time” for their relationship to “take off.” Davidson and Grande “still have love for each other,” the insider said, but their relationship is “over romantically.”

Things had been moving fast in the former couple’s relationship, with the pair getting engaged in May, just weeks after they started dating.

Since then, the two have been through a lot, including Davidson’s claims that he was getting death threats over their pairing and Grande’s ex Mac Miller’s death from an apparent overdose in September.

Following Miller’s death, Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, largely retreated from the public eye, where they had been publicly flaunting their love on social media and in public.

After nasty comments on social media regarding her relationship with Miller forced Grande to turn off her Instagram comments, she shared an emotional tribute about her longtime beau on the social media platform.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” Grande wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

She also appeared to be struggling with the emotional lows of the year based on a concerning Twitter thread she shared in late September, during which she said she was “so f– tired,” asking fans to “jus wake me up when I’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer also wrote, “I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see [you]. it’s all [very] up [and] down [right now]. but hi. [I love you]. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” she wrote, adding, “it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me [right now].”

Photo credit: