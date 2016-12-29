Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Receiving Backlash Female Objectification Story

Ariana Grande won’t back down!

The singer received backlash on Twitter after sharing a story about an incident with a fan that left her feeling “sick and objectified,” E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fan told her boyfriend Mac Miller, “Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!”

Some fans are arguing that the reason the Grande is receiving the negative attention is because of the sexy way she dresses and dances in her music videos.

She took to Twitter to address the negative responses from her story, standing up for herself and all women in general.

seeing a lot of “but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you’re so sexual!” …. please hold.. next tweet… i repeat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

“Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault,” she argued. “Women’s choice. our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun. it is not. an open. invitation.”

She added, concluding, “You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It’s our right to express ourselves.”

Women’s choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun.

it is not. an open. invitation. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Grande shared the upsetting story early Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Related:

Ariana Grande Pens Powerful Note After Feeling ‘Sick and Objectified’ After Fan Encounter

Ariana Grande Wins Artist of the Year at the 2016 American Music Awards (AMAs)

25 Empowering Quotes from Brilliantly Inspiring Women