Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break up, Call off Engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their engagement, TMZ reported Sunday afternoon.

Sources close to the couple said the two split this weekend, with the couple realizing it was not the “right time” for their relationship to “take off.” Davidson and Grande “still have love for each other,” the sources said, but things are “over romantically.”

TMZ‘s sources also said the two “aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.”

The couple announced the surprise engagement in May, just weeks after they started dating. Davidson reportedly spent $100,000 on the engagement ring, and they even moved in together.

Davidson and Grande were most recently seen together last week. Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend, but did not joke about his relationship with Grande.

Their relationship was the subject of several jokes Davidson made during last month’s SNL season premiere. He said he was the target of death threats and joked about needing to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“Obviously, I wanted one [a prenup]. God forbid we split up, and she takes half my sneakers,” Davidson joked. “I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman. I live at her place. She pays like $60,000 for rent, and all I have to do is: stock the fridge … yeah.”

Grande was supposed to perform on SNL that night, but backed out and was replaced by Kanye West. However, she did post photos showing of herself at the studio to support Davidson.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer did cause some concern among fans on Sept. 27, when she shared a series of concerning tweets. She told fans she was “so f– tired” and “jus wake me up when I’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace.”

Grande, 25, also told fans she was “scared” to tour again after her emotional year.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see [you]. it’s all [very] up [and] down [right now]. but hi. [I love you]. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” she wrote, adding, “it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me [right now].”

Aside from her whirlwind romance with Davidson, Grande broke up with her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller earlier in the year. On Sept. 7, Miller died from a suspected drug overdose, which made a profound impact on Grande.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” Grande wrote in an emotional statement after Miller’s death. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Grande was also scheduled to perform at a cancer research benefit this weekend, but pulled out of that. She is still scheduled to perform in NBC’s Wicked tribute on Oct. 29.

Photo credit: Getty Images