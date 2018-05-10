Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Break Up

A tiny bit of millennial love has come to an end. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have reportedly split after two-and-a-half years, according to TMZ, although sources say they still remain close as friends.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and her rapper boyfriend quietly cut off their romantic relationship when work schedules became too busy and conflicted, but the two have reportedly remained best friends and continue to “love each other dearly.”

Grande, 24, and Miller, 26, first went public with their relationship in September 2016, three years after they collaborated on Grande’s hit single “The Way.”

The split may come as a shock to fans, who saw Miller’s tweet gushing over Grande in April after she released her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry.”

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind,” he tweeted.

very proud of this girl right here ❤️ Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

The last time Grande posted with or about Miller was at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, where Grande performed. In the photo, they shared a sweet embrace while Miller planted a kiss on Grande’s cheek.

Monday night, Grande walked the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala on her own, wearing a strapless Vera Wang ball gown featuring a painting of Michaelangelo’s “The Last Judgment.”

The last time the two were photographed together was in March at Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty, PEOPLE reports. They remained by each other’s sides while holding hands in photos.

Miller and Grande’s relationship stretched through the tough period in Grande’s life after she recovered emotionally following the suicide bombing at her show last May in Manchester, England. The terrorist attack killed 22 of the singer’s fans and injured 119 others.

A few weeks later in June, Grande hosted the One Love Manchester concert, which Miller also attended and performed at. They performed “The Way” and “Dang!” and even shared a kiss on stage.

Grande reportedly suffered trauma after the bombing, according to her manager, Scooter Braun.

“She cried for days, she felt everything — every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is,” he said, according to Page Six.

Grande and her Pittsburgh boyfriend were rumored to have started dating in 2016, with Grande eventually fessing up to Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show.

“This is so crazy. I’ve never had the relationship talk on a show before,” she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2016. When DeGeneres asked if she was happy with the MC, she said yes.