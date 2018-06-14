Ariana Grande’s $100k Engagement Ring From Pete Davidson Took Two Weeks to Make

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement may have seemed like an impromptu decision, but the engagement ring clearly was not.

Grande and Davidson were dating for less than a month when he reportedly popped the question. According to a report by E! News, Davidson was thinking about the big move at least two weeks before that, as he commissioned a custom-made ring for his new love. Jeweler Greg Yuna spoke to the outlet, revealing that it took two weeks to make the ornate piece.

“Pete called me at the end of May and said ‘Look, I’m getting a ring. This is what I want,’” he said. “And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn’t tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn’t tell me anything about it.”

The ring has a VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond in the shape of a pear. It cost Davidson about $93,000, leaving little date that this engagement was a serious decision.

There is still no solid answer on when Davidson proposed. Grand was reportedly wearing the ring when she performed at iHeartRadio and 102.7 FIISFM’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on June 2, though it could have been even before that.

As early as May 17, fans noticed that Davidson and Grande had matching marks on their fingers to commemorate their relationship. Davidson posted a photo of himself on Instagram covering his face with his hand, revealing a fresh cloud tattoo on his left middle finger. A few days later, at the Billboard Music Awards, fans spotted the same picture on Grande’s finger. Grande uses cloud imagery a lot in her social media posts, implying to some that they were already committed to the relationship.

Of course for Davidson, a new tattoo isn’t such a rare occasion. The comedian already got two more tattoos referencing Grande’s work since then. One is a black mask with a pair of bunny ears, much like the cover to Grande’s Dangerous Woman album cover. The other is her initials, reportedly right on Davidson’s thumb.

Unfortunately, Davidson’s love for tattoos doesn’t always pan out.

He had a portrait of his last girlfriend, Cazzie David, tattooed on his right arm. According to a report by Us Weekly, his new engagement, he had to hastily get the massive picture covered.