Are Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Getting Married?

(Photo: Twitter / @NewsmaxK)

Are Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall planning to walk down the aisle soon? According to a source who spoke to E! News, the answer is no.

The source shared that the couple are “doing perfectly,” but that they’re in no rush to say “I do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They enjoy the simple and quiet times together,” the source said of the pair. “Bryan and Sandra live together, and he helps with Sandra’s kids like they are his own.”

Bullock is currently filming Ocean’s Eight, but the source says she and Randall have made sure to keep their relationship at the forefront.

“They have been really busy but always make time to see each other,” the insider said. “They are very content with how things are going in their relationship.”

As far as marriage goes, the source said the couple isn’t in a rush.

“Marriage has been discussed, but that’s not something that they need to do. They both have been in serious relationships in the past that they have learned from, so they are aware what they want and why they don’t,” the insider explained. “They are life partners. They will be spending the holidays together like they always have over the past few years. They are extremely in love.”

“If they do get married, it will be private and under the radar. That’s just the kind of couple they are, especially since Sandra’s life was so exposed with her past relationship,” the source previously said. “Bryan respects that.”