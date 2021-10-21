Ant Anstead’s Reality Show Returning After He’s Replaced as Host

Ant Anstead’s reality show, Wheeler Dealers, is returning amid his exit. The popular television personality began appearing on the show in 2017 but announced his departure amid the 17th season of the show airing. “Some EXCITING NEWS! My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK,” he in an Instagram post. “I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis [Marc Priestley] and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows (watch this space for the top-secret news coming soon).”

At the time of his announcement, it was unclear if anything crazy occurred behind the scenes. Instead, it was announced that Anstead was working on other projects. The news of his departure also came after Anstead and his wife Christina El Moussa announced their split. The two were married under two years and had a 1-year-old son at the time of the divorce filing.

Now, the iconic automotive series is coming back to give more vehicles new life. Longtime host Mike Brewer is returning to the UK with the new co-host and mechanic, Marc “Elvis,” Priestley. The show premiered on Oct. 20.

The show also has a new home base. It’s in the heart of Buckinghamshire near London. Brewer continues buying and selling cars in hopes of making a profit. Elvis comes with his own list of expertise. He spent 10 years with the McLaren Formula 1 team and has “worked with a list of world champion drivers that includes Mika Hakkinen, Jenson Button, and Lewis Hamilton,” per an official press release.

In each episode of the show this season, Elvis helps Brewer revive classic cars, which per the release include: a 1992 TVR Griffith; a 1954 Land Rover Series 1; a 197 Fiat Coupe 20v Turbo; a 1987 Renault 5 GT Turbo; a 2001 Mitsubishi EVO VII; a 2006 Porsche 997; a 1963 Bedford CA Dormobile Camper; a 2003 VW Mark 3.5 Golf Cabriolet Colour Concept; a 1976 Series 2 Jaguar XJ6 4.2 straight 6 auto; and a 2002 Jaguar S type R.

New episodes of the show stream every Thursday on the MotorTrend App. The streaming platform is the leading subscription streaming service for the motoring world demographic. Currently, the app offers more than 8,700 episodes of “world-leading automotive series and specials.” The app is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.