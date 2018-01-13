Anne Heche Announces Split With James Tupper After 10 Years

Anne Heche and James Tupper broke up Friday, after more than 10 years together.

“James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes,” Heche told PEOPLE in a statement.

She continued, “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.”

The 48-year-old Heche and the 52-year-old Tupper started dating in 2007. They share a son, 8-year-old Atlas. They also co-parent Homey, Heche’s 15-year-old son from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

Heche and Tupper never tied the knot. In 2009, she told E! News she didn’t feel the need to get married. “I want to stay in love,” she said at the time.

“He’s the most incredible dad. He’s so wonderful. He deserved to have one of his own,” Heche said of Tupper in 2009.

Heche was married to Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. She also dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

Heche and Tupper have also worked together several times. They met on the set of Men In Trees, which ran from 2006 to 2008 on ABC. Heche told The Telegraph they “thank our lucky stars for that show because now we have our beautiful son.”

Next, they starred as a married couple on SyFy’s short-lived 2016 series Aftermath.

“We’re very strong family people, and we felt a connection to this story,” Heche told PEOPLE of co-starring with Tupper in Aftermath. “Our sense of commitment helped us get into character.”

Heche now stars on NBC‘s The Brave. She has an Emmy nomination for her role in the 2004 TV movie Gracie’s Choice. Her other credits include My Friend Dahmer, Catfight, Dig and Six Days Seven Nights.

As for Tupper, he starred on Big Little Lies as the ex-husband of Reese Witherspoon’s character. He also starred on ABC‘s Revenge as David Clarke.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Anne Heche