Anna Faris Debuts New Ring From Husband Chris Pratt at ‘Passengers’ Premiere

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris continue to reign as the sweetest red carpet couple. […]

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris dazzled at the red carpet premiere of Passenger this week, but Faris’ new engagement ring was easily the show stealer.

Anna already had a gorgeous ring to begin with, but she probably isn’t complaining either about her new setup.

Her new ring is a huge oval shaped stone surrounded by tiny diamonds in a narrow gold band.

“He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago,” Anna told E! News at the premiere. “I look [at it] and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it either!’ He’s an incredibly romantic man and I’m very, very lucky.” Chris then added, “She got me a tractor, so we’re kind of even!”

Screen Shot 2016-12-16 at 3.36.25 PM
(Photo: Getty / Albert L. Ortega)

The couple also gave insight to what their 4-year-old son, Jack, has on his Christmas list. “He wants a remote control helicopter,” Chris admitted. “I got him one two years ago, but Anna was like, ‘Honey—he’s 2. You can’t give him a remote control helicopter. He’s going to kill somebody!’”

