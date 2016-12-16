Anna Faris Debuts New Ring From Husband Chris Pratt at ‘Passengers’ Premiere

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris continue to reign as the sweetest red carpet couple. 💏💗https://t.co/jR1OnlJGjN pic.twitter.com/ysc7HcDRPU — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 16, 2016

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris dazzled at the red carpet premiere of Passenger this week, but Faris’ new engagement ring was easily the show stealer.

Anna already had a gorgeous ring to begin with, but she probably isn’t complaining either about her new setup.

Her new ring is a huge oval shaped stone surrounded by tiny diamonds in a narrow gold band.

“He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago,” Anna told E! News at the premiere. “I look [at it] and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it either!’ He’s an incredibly romantic man and I’m very, very lucky.” Chris then added, “She got me a tractor, so we’re kind of even!”

(Photo: Getty / Albert L. Ortega)

The couple also gave insight to what their 4-year-old son, Jack, has on his Christmas list. “He wants a remote control helicopter,” Chris admitted. “I got him one two years ago, but Anna was like, ‘Honey—he’s 2. You can’t give him a remote control helicopter. He’s going to kill somebody!’”