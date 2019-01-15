Anna Faris Reveals Chris Pratt Texted Her After Katherine Schwarzenegger Proposal

Anna Faris spoke candidly about Chris Pratt‘s engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on her podcast this week, revealing that Pratt had contacted her shortly after popping the question.

Faris and Pratt separated in August of 2017, ending an eight-year-long marriage. However, the two are clearly still very friendly, judging by Faris’ latest monologue about her ex. On Monday’s episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, she described how Pratt had told her about his new engagement, and how she had reacted.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” Faris said. “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’”

Faris and Pratt are clearly comfortable enough to joke about their past, though whether they would take it as far as to have Faris officiate the ceremony remains to be seen. Faris seemed to be making the offer in jest, later joking “I’m not very good at it…”

Pratt, 39, has been seeing Schwarzenneger, 29, for several months now. By all accounts, Faris’ excitement for them is genuine, and she went on about it in her podcast this week.

“I’m so happy for them,” the 42-year-old actress said. “I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Of course, Faris herself is also happily entangled in a new romance. She is in a serious relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett, which she fell into even faster than Pratt found Schwarzennneger. All four seem comfortable with their new arrangement, as they reportedly took Faris and Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack trick-or-treating together on Halloween in Los Angeles. On her podcast, Faris told fans that as far as she was concerned, more loving figures in his life could only benefit her son.

“I so subscribe to the idea of, like, expanding, like, family and love with Jack,” Faris said. “[Katherine’s] awesome.”

Pratt reportedly proposed to Schwarzenneger in a very traditional fashion. Sources told PEOPLE that he approached her parents, Arnold Schwarzenneger and Maria Shriver to ask for permission before going to Katherine herself.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ‘s blessing and was very traditional about things,” the insider said. “Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning. Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

The actor then delivered a romantic speech to his girlfriend before dropping to one knee and presenting her with a ring. The two announced their engagement on Sunday through Instagram.