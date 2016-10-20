Angelina Jolie Is Furious After Brad Pitt Turns To Jon Voight To Talk About Divorce

(Photo: Free Background)

It’s no secret Angelina Jolie and her father Jon Voight haven’t been on the best of terms, which is probably why she’s so “pissed at her dad” for talking to Brad Pitt about their recent divorce.



The wounds from Pitt and Jolie’s divorce are still fresh, and now it seems the hollywood mega star has turned to his ex-wife’s father for comfort. But Voight seems to be siding with his son-in-law over his daughter, who he says is acting “erratic” like her late mother Marcheline Bertrand.

“She is really pissed at her dad,” an insider said. “She is really bothered that he is talking to Brad. … Angelina is speaking to [Voight] but not a lot and not telling him hardly anything because she doesn’t trust him.”

It’s likely to be a bumpy road ahead for Pitt and Jolie as they continue to figure out how to deal with their new relationship status, and as Pitt continues to seek time with his children.

We wish them both the best.

