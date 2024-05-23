Latest Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Update Concerns NDAs

Jolie has 60 days to turn over any NDA documentation from dealings around the Château Miraval winery.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battles seem to have no end in sight, and now a new update on their showdown concerns NDAs. According to Us Weekly, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has granted Pitt's legal motion to compel his ex-wife to produce any and all NDA agreements she signed with a third party between 2014 and 2022.

Us Weekly reports that Jolie has been given 60 days to produce the requested documents. The outlet noted that an insider with knowledge of the case stated that this ruling is a "crushing legal blow" for the award-winning actress.

The new ruling is part of the pair's ongoing battle over the Château Miraval winery, a French estate and vineyard – which is owned by a company called Quimicum – where Pitt and Jolie were married, back in August 2014.

Jolie sold her share of the estate of Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, and this is where the root of Pitt's ongoing issue lies. He alleges she "acknowledged that there were only 'two ways forward,'" which were: "Pitt and Jolie could sell Miraval jointly, or Pitt could buy her out. The former couple thus began exclusive buyout negotiations."

Essentially, Pitt's concerns seem to boil down to what he says was a "mutual understanding" between himself and Jolie when they split, that they would not sell their individual stakes in the winery without consent from the other.

In 2021, Jolie proposed selling her half to a then-unnamed buyer, who turned out to be Shefler. Pitt agreed to consider the sale but stated that the pair's "mutual understanding" gave him the right to refuse to agree to the sale.

However, Jolie went through with the sale, prompting Pitt to file a lawsuit, claiming that Jolie "terminated" negotiations when the former couple's child custody fight began heating up, and he is now left dealing with serious ramifications.

"Stoli has attempted a hostile takeover of the wine business," the documents allege, "destabilizing Miraval's operations, seeking access to Miraval's confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of Shefler's competing enterprise, and trying to tear apart the winemaking partnership between the Pitt and Perrin families that is at the heart of Miraval and key to its success."