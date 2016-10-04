An Elvis Presley Biopic Is Going to Be Filmed at Graceland

(Photo: Getty / Keystone)

For the first time since Elvis Presley’s death, his home at Graceland will be full of cameras, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The Weinstein Television Company has a biopic in the works to document the King’s life. They have teamed up with the singer’s estate to bring his story to life, gaining access to the icon’s cars, journals, clothes and jets in his Memphis, Tennessee home.

They are planning to develop a 10-part scripted series.

“I’m a big fan of Harvey Weinstein’s independent films,” said Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late star. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him on this show and tell the story of how Elvis changed the culture of music and initiated a revolution that changed the world.”

She will be an executive producer on the project.

Harvey Weinstein, who is a chairman of the television company, also expressed his excitement to be involved in capturing the rock star’s life.

“To this day, Elvis is one of the few that lives up to the word ‘icon’,” he explained. “He is one of the most celebrated entertainers of all time whose influence surpasses the music he created. People’s fascination with his story goes beyond the stage and this biopic will pay homage to his brilliant legacy and give viewers an in-depth look at how he became ‘The King.’”