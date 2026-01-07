Amy Schumer Files to Divorce Her Husband of 7 Years

Amy Schumer has officially filed for divorce from husband Chris Fischer less than a month after announcing they had decided to split after seven years of marriage.

The I Feel Pretty actress, 44, filed for divorce from Fischer, 45, on Tuesday, according to New York County court records obtained by PEOPLE.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the “Room To Move” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The former couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, shares 6-year-old son Gene, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

Schumer announced the end of their relationship on Dec. 12 following speculation about her marriage by fans who noticed Fischer’s absence from her recent Instagram posts.

“Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” she wrote at the time. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

She wrote at the time that the divorce was “amicable and all love and respect,” signing off that they would be “Family forever.”

Schumer had previously addressed her marital status in a Dec. 1 Instagram post, writing that “whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism.”

Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on February 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

“Fingers crossed we make it through,” she continued at the time. “He’s the best.”

Schumer previously shared that her husband had been diagnosed with autism in March 2019 in her Netflix special Growing.

The Trainwreck actress has also been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram after losing 50 pounds, revealing that her Cushing Syndrome diagnosis encouraged her to make lifestyle changes that led to her significant transformation.

“I didn’t lose 30lbs, I lost 50. Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive,” she wrote in a Dec. 2 Instagram Story. “I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy and can kill you but the internet caught it and that disease has cleared.”

On Sunday, the comedian took to Instagram to declare 2026 a year “about self care and self love” with “no makeup” and “no filter.”

“Let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives,” she wrote. “Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”