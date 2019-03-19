Amy Schumer Opens up About Her Husband Chris Fischer Being on the Autism Spectrum

Amy Schumer’s latest Netflix special sees her open up about her marriage, revealing that husband Chris Fischer is on the autism spectrum.

On Amy Schumer: Growing, which premiered on Netflix Tuesday, the 37-year-old comedian spoke about her husband’s diagnosis and how it affects her love for him.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she told the crowd during the hour-long special, which was filmed in Chicago.”I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much.”

“My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on,” Schumer said, according to Entertainment Tonight, before telling a story of how her husband reacted abnormally to her falling down during a walk together.

“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she continued. “That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018, just three months after they were first seen together on a date in New York City. Their star-studded Malibu ceremony was attended by guests like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence. A few months later, in October, Schumer announced she and Fischer were expecting their first child together.

Ahead of the special’s debut on Netflix, Schumer praised her husband on Instagram, thanking him for being so “open.”

“Thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy,” she captioned the poster for Growing. “His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend. I’m shocked. I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family.”

While Fischer may have been relatively unknown to the general public before his marriage to Schumer, the chef has been friends with Jake Gyllenhaal for years; the actor actually introduced him to Mario Batali and Fischer got his start in the culinary world as Batali’s sous chef at Babbo, a high-end Italian restaurant in New York City.

In 2007, Fischer returned home to Martha’s Vineyard to take over his family’s five-acre farm, working on the island as the executive chef of Beach Plum Inn & Restaurant from 2013 to 2014.

