Results of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B’s Latest Drug Tests Revealed in Court

Mel B’s latest court mandated drug test came back clean, according to a new report The Blast.

Mel B is still locked in a custody battle with her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte. As part of the proceedings, she was ordered to take drug tests for the court. On Friday, The second of them came back clean, spelling good news for Mel’s staying with her daughter, 6-year-old Madison.

Mel B’s most recent drug tests were reportedly conducted on Oct. 9 and Oct. 19. She was tested for everything from alcohol and marijuana to cocaine, opiates and amphetamines. The singer has put in a few other clean tests as well, including another one just last month.

In September, the Judge ordered Mel B to “undergo testing for the use of controlled substances/alcohol.” They noted that “the Court finds there is a habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances,” though now the former Spice Girl has proven the judge wrong.

Even with her sobriety effectively established, Belafonte has plenty of other complaints against Mel B. Just two weeks ago, they were back in court where he accused her of racism.

“Simply put, I believe Petitioner is simply upset that I hired an African American nanny and that Madison has African American friends when she is with me,” read Belafonte’s filings at the time. “I am concerned Petitioner will try and pass her racist agenda off to our daughter (as Petitioner believes she is Armenian.)”

Before that, Mel B herself brought a complaint to the court at the end of September. She told the judge that Belafonte was purposefully sabotaging her attempts to video chat with their daughter whenever she was in his custody. She feared not only that he was keeping something from her but that he was trying to tarnish her image in Madison’s eyes.

She claimed that Belafonte was “doing this in an attempt to either alienate Madison from me and get her to believe that I am not thinking or caring about her.”

Belafonte turned her accusation right back, claiming that Mel B was hanging up just before the call connected to make him look bad, both to Madison and the court.

Belafonte and Mel B finalized their divorce back in December of 2017, though their custody battle is another matter entirely. As for Mel B’s sobriety, it is a personal goal for her as well as a legal one. She believes her abuse of alcohol and even her sex addiction stem from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Brown wrote in a statement published by The Sun earlier this year. “The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.”