‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Teases Having ‘Fever’ Over Orlando Bloom’s New Photos

Katy Perry had some things to say about Orlando Bloom‘s latest saucy Instagram photo.

The actor took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of photos celebrating the beginning of Spring, featuring him wearing unbuttoned collared shirts and also completely shirtless.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And on the second day of Spring… Feeling Mellow Yellow,” Bloom wrote adding the hashtags for the publication featured, Love Magazine and and tagging Mary McCartney.

The steamy photo shoot caught the attention of Bloom’s fiancée, American Idol judge Katy Perry, who took to the comments section to express exactly how she feels about her significant other.

“SHE SAID HELL YAS,” Perry wrote in the first comment, as first captured by Comments by Celebs. “I HAVE A FEVER. IM SWEATING. IM FOAMING AT THE MOUTH.”

Her cheeky comments come a month after the couple announced their heartwarming Valentine’s Day engagement. Both Perry and Bloom announced the big news sharing the same selfie, showing the two smiling for the camera surrounded by heart balloons.

Bloom, 42, captioned the photo, “Lifetimes,” while Perry, 34, wrote, “Full bloom.”

Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, also published images from the proposal on Facebook, showing the “Roar” singer cuddling with her fiancé beneath a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement.

“Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day,” Hudson captioned the post.

The “365” singer recently revealed how the proposal happened during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry shared, adding that once inside, Bloom gave her a note about his love for her to read as he pulled out the ring box.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry continued, calling the moment “really sweet.”

Perry also recently shared the hilarious story of how she and Bloom met in an episode of American Idol.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out,” she told one fan auditioning for the ABC singing competition series of meeting Bloom at a Golden Globes party in 2016.

“We were at the Golden Globes and, we weren’t together, so I had my security guard order 10 [In-N-Out burgers],” she remembered. “And all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — swoops in and he grabs it.”

Perry continued, “And I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s my burger!’” And the rest is history.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.